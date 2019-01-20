Collegium Musicum 90Formed 1990
Collegium Musicum 90 Biography (Wikipedia)
Collegium Musicum 90 is an English baroque orchestra playing on period instruments. It was founded by violinist Simon Standage and conductor Richard Hickox in 1990 and was jointly directed by them (either together or separately) until the death of Hickox in November 2008.
Collegium Musicum means something like musical guild and was used generically as the name of musical societies and ensembles in the baroque era, and is sometimes used similarly today by ensembles playing early music.
Simon Standage was leader of baroque orchestra The English Concert under Trevor Pinnock from 1973 to 1991, often performing as violin soloist, while Richard Hickox had an initial background as a Cambridge University organ scholar and then became a conductor. Hickox founded the City of London Sinfonia and the Richard Hickox Singers in 1971 for the performance of Baroque music on modern instruments, for which Standage was concertmaster, then went on to pursue a career as a choral conductor of the London Symphony Chorus, as well as conducting large symphony orchestras and opera.
Collegium Musicum 90 Tracks
Sort by
Concerto in F major for 2 oboes and strings, Op.9 no.3 (1st mvt: Allegro)
Concerto Grosso Op.3 no 12 'Pastorale per il Santissimo Natale'
Cantata pastorale per la nasità di Nostro Signore
In dulci jubilo, TWV.1:939
Sinfonia In G Minor
In dulci jubilo
Mass in E flat major, D.950: Kyrie
Concerto in D for 3 Horns and violin, TWV.54:D2
Overture No 5 in D major
Burlesque de Quixotte
Overture in G major, 'Burlesque de Quixotte'
Concerto in F major for two oboes, Op 9 No 3
Concerto à 5 in F major, Op 7 No 9
Oboe Concerto in F, Op. 9 No. 3
Credo (Mass No 6 in E flat major, D 950)
Viola Concerto in G major, TWV 51 G9
Alfred (Overture)
Ottone in Villa (Act I, Scenes 9-11)
Meeresstille und gluckliche Fahrt Op.112 for chorus and orchestra
Haydn: Mass, Hob. XXII:11 in D minor 'Nelsonmesse' CREDO complete
Gloria from Missa Sancti Nicolai
Overture No 5 in D
Thomas and Sally (Overture)
Te Deum in C
The History of Dioclesian: What shall I do?
Credo (Nelson Mass)
Oboe Concerto in D minor, Op 9 No 2
Missa in tempore Belli, Agnus Dei
Deus, Judicium Tuum (Psalm 72) - Grand Motet For Soloists, Choir And Instrumenta
Concerto for four violins, cello and continuo, Op 17 No 1
Ottone in Villa Rv.729
Sonata for 2 chalumeaux in F major 2nd mvt.
Sinfonia TWV 50:1 in G major 'Grillen-Symphonie' ('Cricket Symphony')
Concerto for four violins, cello and continuo, Op 26 No 4, 'Le carillon'
Elegischer Gesang, Op.118
Concerto in B flat major for strings, RV 166
Sinfonia, 'Arrival of the Queen of Sheba' (Solomon)
Suite in G major 'des Nations anciens et modernes': I. Overture
Concerto for viola and orchestra in G major, TWV 51:G9
Concerto in A minor Op. 7 No. 11 ii. Allegro
Concerto in E minor, Op.4, No. 11
Concerto Op.4 No.11 in E minor
4th Movt Allegro from Concerto in Eb Major Op. 1 No. 6
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 17
Proms 1999: Prom 12
Proms 1995: Prom 09
Collegium Musicum 90 Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Richard Wagner: Overture to The Flying Dutchman
-
Kurt Weill: The Ballad of Mack the Knife
-
Gioachino Rossini: Overture to William Tell
-
Alban Berg: Three Fragments from Wozzeck
-
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Overture to Hiawatha (extract)
-
Wolfgang Mozart: Overture to The Magic Flute
-
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
-
Saturn, the Bringer of Old Age
-
Mountain ranges spark originality and a sense of space
-
Tansy Davies: What Did We See? (orchestral suite from 'Between Worlds') (Prom 15) - excerpt