Jacques-François GallayBorn 8 December 1795. Died 18 October 1864
Jacques-François Gallay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1795-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7e28083-8a1e-4fc3-9d57-d4a824fd77e1
Jacques-François Gallay Tracks
Sort by
La Juive - Rachel, quand su Seigneur
Jacques-François Halévy, Richard Tucker, The Columbia Opera Orchestra & Wilfrid Pelletier
La Juive - Rachel, quand su Seigneur
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Juive - Rachel, quand su Seigneur
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
Romance on Bellini’s ‘Bianco e Fernando’
Jacques-François Gallay
Romance on Bellini’s ‘Bianco e Fernando’
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t1nj.jpglink
Romance on Bellini’s ‘Bianco e Fernando’
Caprice No. 4
Jacques-François Gallay
Caprice No. 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t1nj.jpglink
Caprice No. 4
Three Grand Trios for three horns in E, Op.24; Premier Trio, final movement
Jacques-François Gallay
Three Grand Trios for three horns in E, Op.24; Premier Trio, final movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Grand Trios for three horns in E, Op.24; Premier Trio, final movement
Ensemble
La juive - Serenade, 'Loin de son amie
Jacques-François Gallay
La juive - Serenade, 'Loin de son amie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mx04w.jpglink
La juive - Serenade, 'Loin de son amie
Last played on
Back to artist