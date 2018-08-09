Philip Smith (born 1952) is an American classical trumpet player. He is former Principal Trumpet with the New York Philharmonic and played with the orchestra from 1978 to 2014. Smith, born in the United Kingdom, is from a Salvation Army background. He assumed the co-principal position in the New York Philharmonic in June 1978 and the principal position in 1988. He also is a supporter of brass bands, performing with various groups of distinction.

In 2013, Smith was announced as the William F. and Pamela P. Prokasy Professor of trumpet at the University of Georgia, where he will teach alongside Brandon Craswell. Before Smith, this position had been occupied by Fred Mills, former trumpeter with the Canadian Brass and David Bilger, Principal Trumpet of the Philadelphia Orchestra.