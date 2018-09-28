Jiři StárekConductor. Born 25 March 1928. Died 25 September 2011
Jiři Stárek
1928-03-25
Excursion Train polka, Op.281
Johann Strauss II
John Henry: A Railroad ballad (1940)
Aaron Copland
Mit Dampf! Polka schnell, Op 70
Eduard Strauss
Serenade No 3 in E minor, Op 21 (4th mvt) (feat. RIAS Berlin Sinfonietta & Jiři Stárek)
Robert Fuchs
