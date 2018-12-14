Wolf ParadeFormed April 2003
Wolf Parade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7ddce8b-9e5c-46bd-9d33-41b134ce1a7f
Wolf Parade Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolf Parade is a Canadian indie rock band formed in 2003 in Montreal. The band released three full-length albums before taking a five-year hiatus in 2011. They announced their return in 2016, releasing a self-titled EP in May of that year, and a fourth studio album, Cry Cry Cry, in October 2017.
Wolf Parade Tracks
Lazarus Online
Wolf Parade
Lazarus Online
Lazarus Online
Last played on
Language City
Wolf Parade
Language City
Language City
Last played on
Valley Boy
Wolf Parade
Valley Boy
Valley Boy
Last played on
I'll Believe In Anything
Wolf Parade
I'll Believe In Anything
I'll Believe In Anything
Last played on
