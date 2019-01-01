MardukBlack metal band from Sweden. Formed 1990
Marduk
1990
Marduk Biography (Wikipedia)
Marduk is a Swedish black metal band. The group formed in 1990 in the city of Norrköping and released their first album in 1992. Their name is derived from the Babylonian god Marduk, patron deity of Babylon.
