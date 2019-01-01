August Gottfried RitterBorn 25 August 1811. Died 26 August 1885
August Gottfried Ritter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1811-08-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7dc5208-487b-4f37-92fb-434a307de6ae
August Gottfried Ritter Biography (Wikipedia)
August Gottfried Ritter (25 August 1811 – 26 August 1885) was a German romantic composer and organist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
August Gottfried Ritter Tracks
Sort by
August Gottfried Ritter Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist