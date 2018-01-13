Tammy Rogers (born 1966) is an American country music singer, songwriter and musician. In addition to releasing three albums on the Dead Reckoning Records label (which she founded with Kieran Kane), she is also a founding member of the Grammy Award winning bluegrass group The SteelDrivers and works as a studio musician, primarily on fiddle, violin and viola. She also wrote "A Little Gasoline", a single released by Terri Clark from her album Fearless.