Tammy RogersBorn 1966
Tammy Rogers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7d94cd4-c74e-424a-bee5-84ec350611f3
Tammy Rogers Biography (Wikipedia)
Tammy Rogers (born 1966) is an American country music singer, songwriter and musician. In addition to releasing three albums on the Dead Reckoning Records label (which she founded with Kieran Kane), she is also a founding member of the Grammy Award winning bluegrass group The SteelDrivers and works as a studio musician, primarily on fiddle, violin and viola. She also wrote "A Little Gasoline", a single released by Terri Clark from her album Fearless.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tammy Rogers Tracks
Sort by
Let's Leave It That Way
Tammy Rogers
Let's Leave It That Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Leave It That Way
Last played on
Let's Leave It Like That
Tammy Rogers
Let's Leave It Like That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Leave It Like That
Last played on
Never Far Away
Tammy Rogers
Never Far Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Far Away
Last played on
Tammy Rogers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist