Shawn Peter Raul Mendes (born August 8, 1998) is a Canadian singer, songwriter and model. He gained a following in 2013, posting song covers on the video-sharing application Vine. The following year, he caught the attention of artist manager Andrew Gertler and Island Records A&R Ziggy Chareton, which led to him signing a deal with the record label. He has since released three studio albums, headlined three world tours, and received several nominations and awards.

Mendes released his self-titled debut EP (2014) and his debut studio album Handwritten (2015), whose single "Stitches" reached number one in the United Kingdom and the top 10 in the United States and Canada. He then released his second studio album Illuminate (2016), whose singles "Treat You Better" and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" reached the top 10 in several countries. His self-titled third studio album (2018) was supported by the lead single "In My Blood". All three albums debuted atop the US Billboard 200, with the first one making Mendes one of five artists ever to debut at number one before the age of 18, and the third one making him the third-youngest artist to achieve three number one albums. In 2017, Mendes became the first artist to land three number one singles on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart, and in 2018, became the first artist achieve four number one singles on the Adult Pop Songs chart, before the age of 20.