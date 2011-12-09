Pink Lady (ピンク・レディー Pinku Redī) are a Japanese female pop music duo of the late 1970s and early 1980s, featuring Mitsuyo Nemoto ("Mie", born March 9, 1958) and Keiko Masuda ("Kei", born September 2, 1957). In Japan, they are remembered for a run of pop-chart hits from roughly 1976 to 1979, but in the United States, they are best known for their short-lived 1980 NBC TV variety show Pink Lady, later released on DVD under the title Pink Lady and Jeff.

Pink Lady is one of only two Japanese artists to have reached the Billboard Top 40, hitting #37 with the single "Kiss in the Dark"; the other was Kyu Sakamoto with the original Japanese-language version of "Sukiyaki". They are also the first Japanese act to have ever performed in Seoul, South Korea, in November 1980.

In June 1979 Billboard magazine stated the duo had sales of over 72 million US dollars in Japan, and stated in September 1980 that Pink Lady's singles had grossed over $40 million, their album releases over $25 million, and their TV appearances, such as commercials and product sponsorship, near $35 million—a combined total exceeding $100 million.