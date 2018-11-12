Paul Francis WebsterBorn 20 December 1907. Died 18 March 1984
Paul Francis Webster
1907-12-20
Paul Francis Webster Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Francis Webster (December 20, 1907 – March 18, 1984) was an American lyricist who won three Academy Awards for Best Original Song and was nominated sixteen times for the award.
Paul Francis Webster Tracks
Spider-Man Theme
Bob Harris
Last played on
Ill Walk With God (feat. Richard & Adam)
Nicholas Brodzsky
Last played on
Spiderman
Paul Francis Webster
Last played on
Black Coffee
Paul Francis Webster
Last played on
Jump for Joy (Proms 2014)
Clare Teal
Last played on
Somewhere My Love (Lara's Theme)
Paul Francis Webster
Last played on
