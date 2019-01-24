RockwellR & B - "Somebody's Watching Me". Born 15 May 1964
Rockwell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964-05-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7d224b3-a31c-4616-b69f-b6fcabd5cfbd
Rockwell Biography (Wikipedia)
Kennedy William Gordy (born March 15, 1964), better known by his stage name Rockwell, is an American former musician and singer-songwriter who was signed to the Motown label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rockwell Tracks
Sort by
Somebody's Watching Me
Rockwell
Somebody's Watching Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054d3jf.jpglink
Somebody's Watching Me
Last played on
Somebody's Watching Me
Rockwell
Somebody's Watching Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody's Watching Me
Last played on
Rockwell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist