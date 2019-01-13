Kavita Krishnamurthy, also referred to as Kavita Subramaniam, is an Indian film playback singer. Trained in classical music, Kavita Krishnamurthy has recorded more than 18,000 songs in 16 languages in a career span of 30 years. Working with almost all the music composers including Laxmikant–Pyarelal, Naushad, S H Bihari, Kaifi Azmi, Anjan, O P Nayyar, Khayyam, Hemant Kumar, Ravinder Jain, Bappi Lahiri, Sameer, Anand Bakshi, Javid Akthar, Anu Malik, R. D. Burman, Hamsalekha, Zubeen Garg and A. R. Rahman. She is also the recipient of four Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Awards, including three consecutive awards in the period 1994–1996, and the Padmashri which she received in 2005. In 1999, she married violinist L. Subramaniam and residing in Bengaluru.

Kavita was born Sharada in a Tamil Iyer family in New Delhi, India to T.S. Krishnamurthy, an employee of the Education Ministry. She began her music training at the insistence of her aunt, Protimma Bhattacharya who enrolled her with Suruma Basu, who taught her Rabindra Sangeet. She began her formal training in Hindustani classical music under Balram Puri, a classical singer. At the young age of eight, Kavita won a gold medal at a music competition. She won many medals participating in the Inter-Ministry Classical Competition in New Delhi in the mid 1960s.