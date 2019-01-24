Jane ChildBorn 15 February 1967
Jane Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7d10263-b437-4aad-9fb7-d5dd6d969f3d
Jane Child Biography (Wikipedia)
Jane Richmond Hyslop (born 15 February 1967), known professionally as Jane Child, is a Canadian singer, songwriter and record producer best known for her hit single "Don't Wanna Fall in Love". She is also known for her unique and unusual fashion style, which included a hairstyle made of spikes and ankle length braids, and a nose chain piercing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jane Child Tracks
Sort by
Don't Wanna Fall In Love
Jane Child
Don't Wanna Fall In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Wanna Fall In Love
Last played on
All I Do (MK Dub)
Jane Child
All I Do (MK Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Do (MK Dub)
Last played on
Don't Want to Fall In Love (Teddy Riley Dub)
Jane Child
Don't Want to Fall In Love (Teddy Riley Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Want to Fall In Love (Teddy Riley Dub)
Last played on
Jane Child Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist