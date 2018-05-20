Johan de MeijBorn 23 November 1953
Johannes Abraham (Johan) de Meij, born November 23, 1953, in Voorburg, Netherlands, is a Dutch conductor, trombonist, and composer, best known for his Symphony No. 1, nicknamed The Lord of the Rings symphony.
Duo from Don Carlo
Giuseppe Verdi
Duo from Don Carlo
Duo from Don Carlo
Highlights from Riverdance
Bill Whelan
Highlights from Riverdance
Highlights from Riverdance
Performer
Extreme Makeover - Metamorphosis on a theme by Tchaikovsky
Johan de Meij
Extreme Makeover - Metamorphosis on a theme by Tchaikovsky
Extreme Makeover - Metamorphosis on a theme by Tchaikovsky
Performer
T-Bone Concerto for trombone and band
Johan de Meij
T-Bone Concerto for trombone and band
T-Bone Concerto for trombone and band
Magic Garden (from Venetian Collection)
Johan de Meij
Magic Garden (from Venetian Collection)
Magic Garden (from Venetian Collection)
Performer
