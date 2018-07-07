Kitty, Daisy & Lewis are a British five-piece band fronted by the siblings of the Durham family. Their music is influenced heavily by R&B, Blues, Soul, Punk, Rock and Roll and West-Indian music. They are all multi-instrumentalists playing guitar, piano, bass, drums, harmonica, banjo, lapsteel guitar, ukulele, xylophone, accordion and more between them. Kitty, Daisy & Lewis have sold over a quarter of a million records worldwide.

Kitty Durham is the youngest of the group and primarily sings and plays drums, guitar, harmonica, ukulele and banjo. Daisy Durham, the eldest, primarily sings and plays drums, piano, accordion and xylophone. Lewis Durham sings and plays guitar, piano, banjo, lapsteel and drums. The band are renowned for building their own recording studio, which consists of mostly vintage analogue equipment and custom in-house built equipment. Their first two albums were recorded in the back room of their mother's house. In 2011 they began building their professional recording studio in Camden Town, where they recorded "The Third" (2015) and "Superscope" (2017). They've produced all their own recordings apart from "The Third" which was produced by Mick Jones.