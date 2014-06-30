Pat Wictor
Pat Wictor Biography (Wikipedia)
Pat Wictor (born 1966, Caripito, Venezuela) is an American blues and folk musician, guitarist, singer/songwriter, and recording artist. Known for his ethereal style, he was nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year in 2006 by the Folk Alliance, and has released a number of solo albums. In 2010 Wictor co-founded the folk trio Brother Sun, with singer-songwriters Joe Jencks and Greg Greenway, and the band has since released two full albums and toured extensively. Wictor also has an extensive discography as a sideman, playing instruments such as lap slide guitar and dobro. He currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.
Pat Wictor Tracks
Heaven Is So High
Pat Wictor
Heaven Is So High
Heaven Is So High
Eventide
Pat Wictor
Eventide
Eventide
Raise My Voice And Sing
Pat Wictor
Raise My Voice And Sing
Raise My Voice And Sing
Marching Still
Pat Wictor
Marching Still
Marching Still
I Will Walk With You
Pat Wictor
I Will Walk With You
I Will Walk With You
Whiskey Vacation
Pat Wictor
Whiskey Vacation
Whiskey Vacation
Oxford Town
Pat Wictor
Oxford Town
Oxford Town
Rejoice In My Troubles
Pat Wictor
Rejoice In My Troubles
Rejoice In My Troubles
Changes
Pat Wictor
Changes
Changes
