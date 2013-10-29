BrotherhoodStraight edge hardcore band
Brotherhood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7c51434-86c0-442b-8711-a198c9a5fd1a
Brotherhood Tracks
Sort by
Change My Mind
Brotherhood
Change My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Change My Mind
Last played on
Change My Mind (Feat. Anthony Thomas)
Brotherhood
Change My Mind (Feat. Anthony Thomas)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Change My Mind (Feat. Anthony Thomas)
Last played on
Survive The Times
Brotherhood
Survive The Times
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Survive The Times
Last played on
On Our Own (feat. Dot Roten)
Brotherhood
On Our Own (feat. Dot Roten)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Our Own (feat. Dot Roten)
Last played on
On Our Own
Brotherhood
On Our Own
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Our Own
Last played on
Upcoming Events
27
Jan
2019
Brotherhood, Harleighblu, Evil Scarecrow, Haggard Cat, ROB.GREEN, Don't Forget Rupert, Fat Digester and The Dandylions
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
27
Jan
2019
Brotherhood, 94 Gunships, Amulet, Ben Haynes, Buenos Treehouse, Bus Stop Madonnas, Distant Blue, Don't Forget Rupert, emzae, Evil Scarecrow, Keto, Re Teu, Shiftwork, The Amber Herd, Clonk, Hip Priests, The Idolins, The Mocking Jays, Towers, Whisky Stain, Abii, Caius Burns, The Dandy Lions, Crosslight, Fat Digester, Major Ruse, Nick Aslam, The Fine Art Society, The Dandylions, Different Life Collective and Pretty Babs
Nottingham - Various Venues, Nottingham, UK
27
Jan
2019
Brotherhood, Evil Scarecrow, Palm Reader, Lacey, Towers, Amulet, Sundaze, Primal, Haggard Cat, Keto, Whisky Stain, The Mocking Jays, The Amber Herd, Abii, Don't Forget Rupert, Distant Blue, Fat Digester, 94 Gunships, Nick Aslam, Bus Stop Madonnas, The Idolins, The Dandylions, The Fine Art Society, Ben Haynes, emzae, Clonk, Shiftwork, Buenos Treehouse, Re Teu, Crosslight, Major Ruse and Caius Burns
Unknown venue, Nottingham, UK
Brotherhood Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist