Timothy Brock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7c4b876-4fc9-4c29-a0d5-6bb6d04802c9
Timothy Brock Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy Brock (born 1963) is an American-born conductor and composer specializing in concert works of the early 20th-century, orchestral performance practices of the 1920s and 1930s, and live performances to accompany silent film.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Timothy Brock Performances & Interviews
Timothy Brock Tracks
Sort by
Modern Times - Opening, Assembly Line
Charlie Chaplin
Modern Times - Opening, Assembly Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5bhb.jpglink
Modern Times - Opening, Assembly Line
Last played on
Blackmail (extract)
Neil Brand
Blackmail (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s1vdr.jpglink
Blackmail (extract)
Last played on
Underground - music for the film
Neil Brand
Underground - music for the film
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s1vdr.jpglink
Underground - music for the film
Last played on
Spellbound - Music For The Film
Miklós Rózsa
Spellbound - Music For The Film
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br17m.jpglink
Spellbound - Music For The Film
Orchestra
Psycho - Suite From The Film Music
Bernard Herrmann
Psycho - Suite From The Film Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8b.jpglink
Psycho - Suite From The Film Music
Orchestra
North By Northwest - Music For The Film
Bernard Herrmann
North By Northwest - Music For The Film
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8b.jpglink
North By Northwest - Music For The Film
Orchestra
Vertigo - Suite From The Film Music
Bernard Herrmann
Vertigo - Suite From The Film Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8b.jpglink
Vertigo - Suite From The Film Music
Orchestra
Dial M For Murder - Music For The Film
Dimitri Tiomkin
Dial M For Murder - Music For The Film
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dial M For Murder - Music For The Film
Orchestra
Rebecca - Music For The Film [1940]
Franz Waxman
Rebecca - Music For The Film [1940]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk4.jpglink
Rebecca - Music For The Film [1940]
Orchestra
Funeral March Of A Marionette In D Minor
Charles‐François Gounod
Funeral March Of A Marionette In D Minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Funeral March Of A Marionette In D Minor
Orchestra
The Man Who Knew Too Much - Music For The Film
Bernard Herrmann
The Man Who Knew Too Much - Music For The Film
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh8b.jpglink
The Man Who Knew Too Much - Music For The Film
Orchestra
Suite from Notorious
Roy Webb
Suite from Notorious
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Suite from Notorious
Last played on
Modern Times - Film Music
Charlie Chaplin
Modern Times - Film Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5bhb.jpglink
Modern Times - Film Music
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Neil Brand's Robin Hood
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed2gwh
Barbican, London
2016-10-14T11:24:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03z3r8v.jpg
14
Oct
2016
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Neil Brand's Robin Hood
19:00
Barbican, London
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: The Sound Of Hitchcock
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erh9rz
City Halls
2015-07-25T11:24:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02lnq2s.jpg
25
Jul
2015
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: The Sound Of Hitchcock
17:00
City Halls
Alfred Hitchcock’s Blackmail
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evbmbp
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
2015-07-12T11:24:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02rfn0h.jpg
12
Jul
2015
Alfred Hitchcock’s Blackmail
Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: The Sound of Chaplin
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en62fx
Barbican, London
2014-11-30T11:24:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01rx7rj.jpg
30
Nov
2014
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: The Sound of Chaplin
19:30
Barbican, London
Charlie Chaplin’s ‘Modern Times’
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef62fx
City Halls
2014-06-12T11:24:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01t15dd.jpg
12
Jun
2014
Charlie Chaplin’s ‘Modern Times’
19:30
City Halls
Back to artist