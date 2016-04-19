Ambulance LTD was an indie rock group formed in Spanish Harlem, New York City in 2000. The band was founded by Michael Di Liberto and David Longstreth from Cleveland OH. Marcus Congleton joined about a year later and continued on with their name and ideas with other members. They signed to TVT Records after getting positive reviews from their live shows and recorded their debut album LP in March 23, 2004 in the US and March 14, 2005 in the UK and went on to sell more than 100,000 copies worldwide.

The band mixes the genres of dream pop, indie rock and the British shoegazing movement of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Their influences range from The Beatles and The Rolling Stones to Spiritualized, My Bloody Valentine, and Elliott Smith. The band has said that "their niche is not sticking to any particular niche" and that they do not want to be stuck in any subgenre of rock.

An EP titled New English EP was released in March 2006.

After the defection of keyboardist Andrew Haskell shortly before their debut LP was released on TVT/Island, Matthew Dublin and Darren Beckett also left Ambulance LTD to form a band called The Red Romance with the addition of Adam Chilensk on bass, leaving Congleton as the only remaining member. Lysaght and Beckett went on to tour with such renowned stars as Father John Misty and Brandon Flowers. Lysaght is credited with guitar credit on 8 of the 10 songs on Flowers 2015 album "Desired Effect" and writing credit on one. Dublin then went on to form Stranger Islands with Canadian actress Joanie Wolkoff. Congleton legally acquired ownership of the band name Ambulance LTD, and in 2007, Congleton was working with The Velvet Underground's John Cale in Los Angeles writing new material, none of which has officially surfaced.