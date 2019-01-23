Layo & Bushwacka! was the pseudonym of DJs Layo Paskin and Matthew Benjamin.

Along with Mr. C, Paskin was the co-owner of The End nightclub in London, where Benjamin was the resident DJ. Labelled variously as tech house, house or breakbeat, the pair usually record and DJ together.

Benjamin's best known track is his remix of Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean". He was raised in London and was a member of the London School Symphony Orchestra, playing percussion. After graduating in sound engineering he started working for Mr. C as he was setting up The End. It was at this point that he first met Paskin.

Paskin, also from London, began his DJ career at the age of sixteen while working at Camden Market. Not long after, he began DJing at warehouse parties with Mr. C. In the course of his work, Paskin's father discovered the building that would become The End, a 19th-century stable for mail horses. Paskin's father is an architect and designed the club.