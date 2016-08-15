The Chantells were a Jamaican reggae group from the latter half of the 1970s.

Samuel Bramwell, Tommy Thomas and Lloyd Forrester started to record as a vocal harmony trio in 1975 for producers Duke Reid ("Kiss Me Honey") and Clive Hunt ("Don't Hold Back").

Their collaboration with Roy Francis on his record label, Phase One, was the strongest part of their short career. The success of such hits as "True Born African" or "Children of Jah", and their sole album, Waiting in the Park (featuring Jah Berry and U Brown) in 1978, made them one of the most promising soulful bands of this rockers reggae period.

The group disbanded in 1979 after a UK tour was cancelled, following the jailing of some members following accusations of drug smuggling. The lead singer, Sam Bramwell, made then some solo recordings, but was killed by the police while committing an armed robbery, at an aluminium ore factory.