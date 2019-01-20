C2CFrench turntablism group. Formed 1998
C2C
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7sf.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7b79181-af53-4496-be15-a7b7d7cbe71c
C2C Biography (Wikipedia)
C2C (also known as Coups2Cross) is a French musical group formed in 1998 in the city of Nantes. The collaboration group consists of 4 French DJs: Atom and pFeL from Beat Torrent and 20Syl and Greem from Hocus Pocus. Each member of the group uses his turntable as an instrument, recreating in turn drums, bass guitars, scratching a guitar riff, or simulating a brass instrument.
They met during their high school years and as teens they were fascinated by the work of DJ Qbert and DJ Shadow, innovators in the art of turntablism. They set off to make a name for themselves at the turn of the millennium and soon started developing their own unique performing style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
C2C Tracks
Sort by
Down The Road
C2C
Down The Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw4dy.jpglink
Down The Road
Last played on
Happy (feat. Derek Martin)
C2C
Happy (feat. Derek Martin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xscgm.jpglink
Happy (feat. Derek Martin)
Last played on
Who Are You (feat. Olivier Daysoul)
C2C
Who Are You (feat. Olivier Daysoul)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7sf.jpglink
Who Are You (feat. Olivier Daysoul)
Last played on
The Cell
C2C
The Cell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7sf.jpglink
The Cell
Last played on
Arcades
C2C
Arcades
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7sf.jpglink
Arcades
Last played on
Playlists featuring C2C
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: C2C
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehp8q9
BBC Broadcasting House
2013-06-19T11:26:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01bngzg.jpg
19
Jun
2013
Live Lounge: C2C
BBC Broadcasting House
C2C Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist