Larry TaylorUS bassist. Born 26 June 1942
Larry Taylor
1942-06-26
Larry Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Lawrence Taylor (born June 26, 1942) is an American bass guitarist, best known for his work as a member of Canned Heat from 1967. Before joining Canned Heat he had been a session bassist for The Monkees and Jerry Lee Lewis. He is the younger brother of Mel Taylor, long-time drummer for The Ventures.
Larry Taylor Tracks
Day After Tomorrow
Marc Ribot
Day After Tomorrow
Day After Tomorrow
Last played on
Time
William Shimmel
Time
Time
Last played on
Signals Of Love
Larry Taylor
Signals Of Love
Signals Of Love
Last played on
