Greg Wilson (born 1960) is an English DJ and producer associated with both the early 80s electro scene in Manchester and the current disco / re-edit movement. He's also a writer / commentator on dance music and popular culture.
Muile nam mor bheann / P/M Joe Wilson / Donella Beaton / Cailleach an Dudain - Greg Wilson
Summer Came My Way (feat. The Reynolds) (Luxxury Remix) - Greg Wilson
Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack - Greg Wilson
P/M BILL BOYLE/ THE ROSS BATTERY - Greg Wilson
ANGUS CAMPBELL'S FAREWELL TO STIRLING/ARNISTON CASTLE/COCKEREL IN THE CREEL - Greg Wilson
Summer Came My Way (Luxxury Mix) - Greg Wilson
knightswood ceilidh/major manson at clachantrushal - Greg Wilson
Hornpipes: Deluge / Man from Skye - Greg Wilson
Pipe Major George Allan/SHAGGY GREY BUCK - Greg Wilson
NEW DAVEY/ARTHUR'S SEAT/ROTHIEMURCHUS RANT/DRUMLITHIE/SUCCESSFUL LOVER - Greg Wilson
Feel Me (Greg Wilson & Derek Kaye Remix) - Blacmange
Scarce of Fishing
Shady Lady
MY DEAREST ON EARTH, GIVE ME YOUR KISS - Greg Wilson
74th Farewell to Edinburgh/Inveraray Castle/Alick Cameron - Greg Wilson
Major Manson at Clachantrushal / Caledonian Society of London / Little Cascade - Greg Wilson
Caledonian Society Of London / Lady Louden/Broadford Bay / Bessie Macintyre - Greg Wilson
Mull of the Mountains / P/M Joe Wilson / Donella Beaton / Cailleach an Dudain - Greg Wilson
Muile Nam Morbheann/P/M Joe Wilson/Donella Be - Greg Wilson
Deluge/Man from Skye
Hornpipes
Ruff Wrap
25
Jan
2019
Greg Wilson
Wylam Brewery, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
26
Jan
2019
Greg Wilson
XOYO, London, UK
17
May
2019
Greg Wilson, Friday, Kamasi Washington, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Alice Russell, The Pharcyde, Romare, Kamaal Williams, Yazmin Lacey, Norman Jay MBE, The Hackney Colliery Band, Dat Brass and DJ Yoda - Brighton Beach & Various Brighton Venues, Brighton, UK
Brighton Beach & Various Brighton Venues, Brighton, UK
18
May
2019
Greg Wilson, Kamasi Washington, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Alice Russell, The Pharcyde, Romare, Kamaal Williams, Yazmin Lacey, Norman Jay MBE, The Hackney Colliery Band, Dat Brass and DJ Yoda - Brighton Beach & Various Brighton Venues, Brighton, UK
Brighton Beach & Various Brighton Venues, Brighton, UK
19
May
2019
Greg Wilson, Kamasi Washington, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Alice Russell, Yazmin Lacey, Romare, Kamaal Williams, The Pharcyde, Norman Jay MBE, The Hackney Colliery Band, Dat Brass and DJ Yoda - Brighton Beach & Various Brighton Venues, Brighton, UK
Brighton Beach & Various Brighton Venues, Brighton, UK
