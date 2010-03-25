Awesome ColorFormed 2004. Disbanded 2010
Awesome Color
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7b6029b-f417-4ab9-b5fc-a641043f1198
Awesome Color Biography (Wikipedia)
Awesome Color was a musical trio formed in Brooklyn in 2004. They disbanded in 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Awesome Color Tracks
Sort by
Transparent
Awesome Color
Transparent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Transparent
Last played on
Awesome Color Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist