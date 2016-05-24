Simone Iannarelli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7b41090-22ae-4f17-9ddd-d4c3f91d992f
Simone Iannarelli Biography (Wikipedia)
Simone Iannarelli is a composer and classical guitarist born in Rome, Italy, in 1970.
He is professor of guitar in Mexico, at the University of Colima's Faculty of Fine Arts Music Department. His works are published by Guitar Solo Publications and other publishers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simone Iannarelli Performances & Interviews
Simone Iannarelli Tracks
Sort by
L'ultimo caffè insieme
Simone Iannarelli
L'ultimo caffè insieme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'ultimo caffè insieme
Performer
Last played on
Simone Iannarelli Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist