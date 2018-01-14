AMMFree improvisation group. Formed 1965
AMM is a British free improvisation group that was founded in London, England, in 1965. The group was initially composed of Keith Rowe on guitar, Lou Gare on saxophone, and Eddie Prévost on drums. The three men shared an interest in exploring music beyond the boundaries of conventional jazz, as in free jazz and free improvisation. AMM has never been popular but has been influential in improvised music. Most of their albums have been released by Matchless Recordings, which was run by Eddie Prévost. In a 2001 interview, Keith Rowe was asked if "AMM" was an abbreviation. He replied, "The letters AMM stand for something, but as you probably know it's a secret!"
Combine And Laminates
AMM
Combine And Laminates
Combine And Laminates
Allentown: 1. Untitled (Extract)
AMM
Allentown: 1. Untitled (Extract)
Allentown: 1. Untitled (Extract)
Later During A Flaming Riviera Sunset
AMM
Later During A Flaming Riviera Sunset
Later During A Flaming Riviera Sunset
After Rapidly Circling The Plaza
AMM
After Rapidly Circling The Plaza
Place.Sub.V5 (extract)
AMM
Place.Sub.V5 (extract)
Place.Sub.V5 (extract)
Ailantus Glandulosa
AMM
Ailantus Glandulosa
Ailantus Glandulosa
