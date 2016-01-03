True TigerDubstep/Grime production group
True Tiger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7b28335-448f-4f93-b8ab-a053125bc850
True Tiger Biography (Wikipedia)
True Tiger are a dubstep/grime production group, formerly composed of Sukh Knight, Gowers, Blue Bear, Stanza & Chunky. The group disbanded in early 2014 and now consists of just Stanza.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
True Tiger Tracks
Sort by
Baracuda
True Tiger
Baracuda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f97.jpglink
Baracuda
Last played on
Slang Like this
True Tiger
Slang Like this
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzkc.jpglink
Slang Like this
Last played on
Money & Yats
Maxsta
Money & Yats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzvk.jpglink
Money & Yats
Last played on
Eyeball
True Tiger
Eyeball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eyeball
Last played on
In The Air (feat. Professor Green And Maverick Sabre)
True Tiger
In The Air (feat. Professor Green And Maverick Sabre)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv4q1.jpglink
Barracuda (feat. Big Narstie)
True Tiger
Barracuda (feat. Big Narstie)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barracuda (feat. Big Narstie)
Last played on
To The Rhythm
True Tiger
To The Rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To The Rhythm
Last played on
I Need A Dollar (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 1 Sep 2008) (feat. Professor Green & Maverick Sabre)
True Tiger
I Need A Dollar (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 1 Sep 2008) (feat. Professor Green & Maverick Sabre)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bh0pr.jpglink
I Need A Dollar (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 1 Sep 2008) (feat. Professor Green & Maverick Sabre)
Last played on
German Whip (feat. Skepta & Jme)
Meridian Dan
German Whip (feat. Skepta & Jme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pknch.jpglink
German Whip (feat. Skepta & Jme)
Last played on
German Whip (True Tiger Remix) (feat. Big H & JME)
Meridian Dan
German Whip (True Tiger Remix) (feat. Big H & JME)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0593s9f.jpglink
German Whip (True Tiger Remix) (feat. Big H & JME)
Last played on
Can You Feel The Base (feat. Big Narstie)
True Tiger
Can You Feel The Base (feat. Big Narstie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f97.jpglink
Can You Feel The Base (feat. Big Narstie)
Last played on
Baracuda (LAWLESS CLEAN) (feat. True Tiger)
Big Narstie
Baracuda (LAWLESS CLEAN) (feat. True Tiger)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f97.jpglink
Baracuda (LAWLESS CLEAN) (feat. True Tiger)
Last played on
Pathogen
True Tiger
Pathogen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pathogen
Last played on
Baracuda (HC CLEAN)
True Tiger
Baracuda (HC CLEAN)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baracuda (HC CLEAN)
Last played on
Headgone (feat. Tanya Seifert)
True Tiger
Headgone (feat. Tanya Seifert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0278f97.jpglink
Headgone (feat. Tanya Seifert)
Last played on
Baracuda
True Tiger
Baracuda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baracuda
Last played on
Wilted
True Tiger
Wilted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wilted
Last played on
Slang Like This Remix feat P Money & Newham Generals
True Tiger
Slang Like This Remix feat P Money & Newham Generals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: True Tiger
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez4wrz
Olympic Park
2011-05-23T12:14:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013hlpw.jpg
23
May
2011
Live Lounge: True Tiger
Olympic Park
True Tiger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist