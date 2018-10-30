John "Johnny" Thirkell is a British trumpet and flugelhorn player, who has appeared on hundreds of pop, rock, and jazz recordings. Through the 1980s and early 1990s he was on at least one album in the UK Charts continuously, without a break, for over 13 years. In 2009 he had two consecutive UK No.1 singles with Pixie Lott and was the first person to be inducted into the Musician's Union "Hall of Fame." In 2015 he scored his 22nd UK No.1 playing on Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk".[citation needed]

He is also known for playing with Level 42 in partnership with fellow 'Brit' and Saxophonist Gary Barnacle; and were known at this time as "The Hen-Pecked Horns".

His other credits include work with artists such as Rod Stewart, George Michael, Lisa Stansfield, Jamiroquai, UB40, Cher, Tina Turner, Pet Shop Boys, Swing Out Sister and many more, along with stints in the Buddy Rich Orchestra and Gil Evans Orchestra. He is also the producer of covers band Red Sauce.

John Thirkell is currently a co-owner and director of music venture PureSolo.