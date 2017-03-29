Andy StarrPerformance name of Franklin Delano Gulledge. Born 21 October 1932. Died 12 September 2003
Andy Starr
1932-10-21
Andy Starr Biography (Wikipedia)
Andy Starr (born "Franklin Delano Gulledge" October 21, 1932 – September 12, 2003) was a rockabilly musician once described by Billboard as "one of the more noteworthy Presley disciples." However poor song selection and other difficulties made him never chart. "Andy Starr" recorded on Holiday Inn Records as Frank Starr. He spent time performing in Alaska as Frank Starr, did Gospel music, and also ran as a long-shot candidate in the United States presidential election, 1996.
Andy Starr Tracks
Give Me a Woman
O Mio Babbino Caro
Rockin' Rollin Stone
Round and Round
