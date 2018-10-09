Frank RosolinoBorn 20 August 1926. Died 26 November 1978
Frank Rosolino Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Rosolino (August 20, 1926 – November 26, 1978) was an American jazz trombonist.
On November 26, 1978, Rosolino shot both of his sons as they slept. One died instantly; the other survived, but was blinded. Rosolino shot himself in the head immediately after shooting his sons and died.
Frank Rosolino Tracks
Conversation
Frank Rosolino
Conversation
Conversation
Last played on
Like Someone in Love
Frank Rosolino
Like Someone in Love
Like Someone in Love
Last played on
Please Don't Bug Me
Frank Rosolino
Please Don't Bug Me
Please Don't Bug Me
Last played on
Old Fashioned Love
Benny Carter
Old Fashioned Love
Old Fashioned Love
Last played on
I'm Glad There Is You
Stan Kenton
I'm Glad There Is You
I'm Glad There Is You
Last played on
Taps Miller
Frank Rosolino
Taps Miller
Taps Miller
Last played on
Lover Man
Don Dennis
Lover Man
Lover Man
Composer
Last played on
Barbara
Tom Harrell
Barbara
Barbara
Last played on
My Lady
Stan Kenton
My Lady
My Lady
Last played on
