SPC ECO Formed 2006
2006
SPC ECO Biography (Wikipedia)
SPC ECO (pronounced Space Echo) are a British shoegazing band, formed in 2007.
The band consists of former Curve member Dean Garcia (bass, drums, guitar and programming), and his daughter Rose Berlin (vocals); and a long list of "friends and collaborators" including: Joey Levenson, Perry Pelonero, Jarek Leskiewicz, Debbie Smith, Steve Monti, Harry K G, Preston Maddox, Russell Keeble, Ed Shearmur, Alan Moulder, Masa at Quince Japan, Julian Baker, Anne Baker, Freddie Lomaz, Slade Templeton, J P Wombbaby, Alex Keevil, Jo Neale, Zac, Laura and Em, Robin Allport, Gary Crowley, Chris McCormack, Baxter, Merlin Rhys Jones, Chris Rigg, Phill Savidge, Jo Murray, and John Howarrd Fletcher.
