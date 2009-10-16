Suicidal AngelsFormed 2001
Suicidal Angels
2001
Suicidal Angels Biography (Wikipedia)
Suicidal Angels is a Greek thrash metal band formed in 2001 in Athens, Greece, by guitarist/vocalist and main songwriter Nick Melissourgos. Since its inception, the band has released six studio albums, and has gone through several line-up changes leaving Melissourgos as the only constant member.
Suicidal Angels Tracks
The Pestilence Of Saints
Suicidal Angels
The Pestilence Of Saints
