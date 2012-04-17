Δημήτρης ΜητροπάνοςBorn 2 April 1948. Died 17 April 2012
Biography (Wikipedia)
Dimitrios "Dimitris" Mitropanos (Greek: Δημήτρης Μητροπάνος) (2 April 1948 – 17 April 2012) was a Greek singer. He was renowned for his mastery of Laïkó, a Greek music style.
