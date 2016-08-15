Frankie KnucklesBorn 18 January 1955. Died 31 March 2014
1955-01-18
Frankie Warren Knuckles Jr. (January 18, 1955 – March 31, 2014), was an American DJ, record producer and remixer.
He played an important role in developing and popularizing house music in Chicago during the 1980s, when the genre was in its infancy. In 1997, Knuckles won the Grammy Award for Remixer of the Year, Non-Classical. Due to his importance in the development of the genre, Knuckles was often known as "The Godfather of House Music."
Frankie Knuckles Tracks
Your Love (feat. Jamie Principle)
Frankie Knuckles
Un-Break My Heart (Frankie Knuckles Classic Radio Mix)
Toni Braxton
Hot Stuff (Director's Cut Signature Mix)
Donna Summer
The Whistle Song
Frankie Knuckles
Blind (Frankie Knuckles remix)
Hercules & Love Affair
Unbreak My Heart (Frankie Knuckles Remix)
Toni Braxton
The Best Things in Life Are Free (Knuckles and Morales Remix)
Luther Vandross
MPB (Missing Persons Bureau) (Frankie Knuckles Remix)
Womack & Womack
Tears (feat. Satoshi Tomiie & Robert Owens)
Frankie Knuckles
Move Your Body
Frankie Knuckles
Workout (feat. Roberta Gilliam)
Frankie Knuckles
Your Love
Frankie Knuckles
Tears (feat. Robert Owens)
Frankie Knuckles
