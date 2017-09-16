Fred Avril, aka Avril / Frédéric Magnon (4 December 1974) is a French electronic musician and film composer. As a singer/songwriter/producer/ multi-instrumentalist, Fred Avril has been majorly influenced by film scoring over the years. After earning international praise for his two albums, one of which earned him the prestigious Prix Constantin Prize (the French equivalent of the Mercury Prize), and receiving comments like: "Best beats since Kraftwerk", new adventures awaited him.

He got his start in film music thanks to an invitation from Xavier Jamaux to work with him in his studio. Johnnie To, who asked the Frenchman to handle the "Mad Detective" soundtrack, was delighted with Avril's work, perceiving in it exactly what he was seeking for the score of his upcoming quasi-musical "Sparrow". A year later, Sparrow's soundtrack was nominated at both the Hong Kong Film Awards and Golden Horse Awards, the film being a box-office hit in China. Impressed with the final scene (ten minutes of music, a ballet for pickpockets and umbrellas composed by Avril) Swedish Six Drummers, known for their online videos, asked him to bring musical life to their sonic experiments and create the score for "Sound of Noise", their first feature. Once again, the score was an essential component to the story featuring musicians rebelling against conformity who plot a "sonic bombing". The film received various prizes and the score won the Stockholm Music Award. Working closely with a director, defining a sound identity for each character, composing chords for a particular scene, shaping the sensations delivered on screen, have become a frantic yet riveting exercise and the blueprint for most of Avril's works.