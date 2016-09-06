Catherine FlemmingGerman actress. Born 2 February 1967
Catherine Flemming
1967-02-02
Catherine Flemming Biography (Wikipedia)
Catherine Flemming (born 2 February 1967 in Karl-Marx-Stadt, East Germany) is a German film and TV actress. She has performed in more than eighty films and TV roles since 1995, nearly all in German.
She is best known in English for her role in the 2016 British TV series Victoria, where she portrays the Duchess of Kent, the mother of Queen Victoria.
