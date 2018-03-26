La Bouche (French for "The Mouth") is a German-American dance music duo act best known for the dance hits "Be My Lover", "Sweet Dreams", "Fallin' in Love", "I Love to Love" and "Tonight is the Night".

La Bouche was founded in 1994 by German record producer Frank Farian in Frankfurt, Germany. Techno DJ Ulli Brenner and producer Amir Saraf worked together to produce the music for the act while singer Melanie Thornton and rapper/singer Lane McCray fronted the act. Thornton departed La Bouche in 2001.

In 2001, Thornton died in the tragic Crossair Flight 3597 crash in Zürich, Switzerland. As a tribute to the singer, Farian released "In Your Life", an unreleased song featuring vocals recorded earlier with Thornton and McCray. Farian later decided to release a compilation album in 2003 featuring remixes of Thornton's biggest La Bouche hits.

McCray continues to tour the world as La Bouche keeping the brand alive.

In 2015, McCray pulled Hungarian-born singer Sophie Cairo out of obscurity to be the new official singer of the act. A new official remix titled "Sweet Dreams 2017" was released featuring vocals from McCray and Cairo. According to the official facebook page, new La Bouche songs will arrive in 2018.