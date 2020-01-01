Andrew SynnottComposer/conductor/pianist
Andrew Synnott is an Irish composer. In 2017 he became the first living Irish composer to have an opera staged at Wexford Festival Opera with the premiere of Dubliners. Wexford commissioned two further operas from him; La cucina, premiered at the festival in 2019 and What Happened To Lucrece, premiere Wexford 2020. Synnott is also active as a conductor, including conducting from the piano his own reduction of The Tales of Hoffmann for Irish National Opera in 2018. He has conducted many opera performances in Ireland and abroad and has conducted the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland, the RTE Concert Orchestra and the National Chamber Choir of Ireland.
