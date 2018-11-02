Fabrice BollonBorn 1965
Fabrice Bollon (born Paris, 1965) is a French conductor. In 2008 he was appointed musical director at Freiburg Opera. In the UK he conducted Wagner's Parsifal and Tannhäuser in Norwich 2014. Under Bollon the Freiburg Opera has recorded a series of lesser known operas for CPO, including Riccardo Zandonai's Francesca Da Rimini, Francesco Cilea's L'Arlesiana, and Karl Goldmark's Die Königin von Saba.
