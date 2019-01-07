Kelly MoranKeyboardist and composer
Kelly Moran
Kelly Moran Biography (Wikipedia)
Kelly Moran is a composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist based in Brooklyn, New York, United States. Her music spans classical, electronic, minimalist, jazz, impressionist, and metal genres. In many of her compositions, Moran utilizes electronic musical techniques in combination with the John Cage-pioneered technique of the prepared piano. She has received praise from Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Pitchfork, NPR, Vice, and The Log Journal. Moran signed with Warp Records in September 2018.
Kelly Moran Tracks
