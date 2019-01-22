Pretty Ricky is an American R&B/hip hop group which originated from Miami, Florida. The group originally consisted of brothers Ala Diamond "Baby Blue" Smith and "Spectacular" Blue Smith, Corey "Slick em" Mathis, and Marcus "Pleasure P" Cooper. They all share the same dad. Cooper is the group's only singer; the others take roles as rappers.

The band's name was taken from a character in Martin Lawrence's comedy series, Martin. "We all used to dress alike, really different to everyone else. We wore fur in the summer when everyone else was in t-shirts," Pleasure explained. "On the show was a character called 'Pretty Ricky.' He was slick and always dressed different to everyone else, so all the girls at school started calling us 'Pretty Ricky'."

The group had great success with singles such as "Grind With Me" and "On The Hotline", and albums such as Late Night Special and Bluestars.

Pleasure P left the group in 2007 to embark on a solo career. Since then, Pretty Ricky has replaced the lead singer numerous times with ex-members 4Play, Mowet, and Lingerie. Since 2015, Pleasure P has reunited with the group, releasing their latest single, "Puddles", and preparing a final album and tour for 2017.