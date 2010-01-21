Martin KempUK actor, musician, bassist for Spandau Ballet. Born 10 October 1961
Martin Kemp
1961-10-10
Martin Kemp Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin John Kemp (born 10 October 1961) is an English actor, director, musician and occasional television presenter, best known as the bassist in the new wave band Spandau Ballet and for his role as Steve Owen in EastEnders. He is the younger brother of Gary Kemp, who is also a member of Spandau Ballet and an actor. Martin Kemp finished third in the summer series of Celebrity Big Brother 2012. In 2017, Kemp appeared as a judge on the BBC show, Let It Shine.
Martin Kemp Tracks
What You Got
What You Got
Terr
Terr
After The Night
After The Night
No Charisma
No Charisma
Bowser
Bowser
Fix
Fix
Congo
Congo
