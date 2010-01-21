Martin John Kemp (born 10 October 1961) is an English actor, director, musician and occasional television presenter, best known as the bassist in the new wave band Spandau Ballet and for his role as Steve Owen in EastEnders. He is the younger brother of Gary Kemp, who is also a member of Spandau Ballet and an actor. Martin Kemp finished third in the summer series of Celebrity Big Brother 2012. In 2017, Kemp appeared as a judge on the BBC show, Let It Shine.