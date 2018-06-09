The Syndicate of SoundFormed 1964
The Syndicate of Sound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7904538-a9cc-48f0-a480-245e8c82030c
The Syndicate of Sound Biography (Wikipedia)
The Syndicate of Sound was an American garage rock band formed in San Jose, California that was first active between 1964 and 1970. Through their national hit "Little Girl", the band developed a raw sound, and became forerunners in the psychedelic rock genre. The group managed to produce two other charting singles and, after their initial breakup in 1970, have since reformed with a new lineup.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Syndicate of Sound Tracks
Sort by
Little Girl
The Syndicate of Sound
Little Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Girl
Last played on
The Syndicate of Sound Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist