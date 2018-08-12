Sweeney's MenFormed 1966. Disbanded 1969
Sweeney's Men
1966
Sweeney's Men Biography (Wikipedia)
Sweeney's Men was an Irish traditional band. They emerged from the mid-1960s Irish roots revival, along with groups such as The Dubliners and the Clancy Brothers. The founding line-up in May 1966 was Johnny Moynihan, Andy Irvine and "Galway Joe" Dolan.
Sweeney's Men Tracks
Go By Brooks
Sweeney's Men
Go By Brooks
House Carpenter
Sweeney's Men
House Carpenter
Old Maid In a Garrett
Sweeney's Men
Old Maid In a Garrett
My Dearest Dear
Sweeney's Men
My Dearest Dear
The Waxie's Dargle
Sweeney's Men
The Waxie's Dargle
Sally Brown
Sweeney's Men
Sally Brown
Dicey Riley
Sweeney's Men
Dicey Riley
Old Maid in the Garret
Sweeney's Men
Old Maid in the Garret
When You Don't Care
Sweeney's Men
When You Don't Care
