Classics IV
Formed 1965
Classics IV
1965
Classics IV Biography (Wikipedia)
The Classics IV is a band formed in Jacksonville, Florida, United States, in 1965. The band is often credited for establishing the "soft southern rock" sound. The band, led by singer Dennis Yost, is known mainly for the hits "Spooky", "Stormy", and "Traces", released 1967 to 1969, which have become cover standards.
Classics IV Tracks
Spooky
Classics IV
Spooky
Spooky
Traces
Classics IV
Traces
Traces
Stormy
Classics IV
Stormy
Stormy
Soul Train
Classics IV
Soul Train
Soul Train
