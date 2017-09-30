K.O.G & the Zongo BrigadeFormed 1 January 2014
K.O.G & the Zongo Brigade
2014-01-01
K.O.G & the Zongo Brigade Performances & Interviews
K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade - Let Me Love You (Reading + Leeds 2016)
2016-08-29
Performing live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Sunday
K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade - Let Me Love You (Reading + Leeds 2016)
K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade Live in Session
2016-04-14
K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade perform live tracks for Christian on BBC Introducing in Sheffield.
K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade Live in Session
Tracks
Keep Walking
Keep Walking
Last played on
Rain
Rain
Last played on
Afro Dancehall (Live)
Yey Though (Live)
Yey Though (Live)
Last played on
Jublani (LIVE at Reading Festival 2016)
Jublani (LIVE at Reading Festival 2016)
Last played on
Yehowa
Yehowa
Let You Go
Let You Go
Sa ma me (dance with me)
Turn Up the Music
Turn Up the Music
Jublina (Reading, 29 August 2016)
Jublina (Reading, 29 August 2016)
Last played on
Afro Dance Hall (Live Session Track)
Hosanah
Hosanah
Last played on
Playlists featuring K.O.G & the Zongo Brigade
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
2016-08-28T11:47:11
28
Aug
2016
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
