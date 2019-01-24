Ailish Tynan
1975
Ailish Tynan (born 1975) is an Irish operatic soprano.
Born in 1975 in Mullingar, Ireland, Tynan trained at Trinity College Dublin, the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin, and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.
Her husband is the principal bass trombonist at the Royal Opera House.
Die Forelle, D 550
Franz Schubert
Ave Maria, D. 839
Franz Schubert
Die junge Nonne, D. 828
Franz Schubert
Nacht und Traume, D. 827
Franz Schubert
3 Songs from 6 German Songs, Op. 103
Louis Spohr
An die Musik, D. 547
Franz Schubert
Gretchen am Spinnerade, D. 118
Franz Schubert
Lachen und Weinen, D. 777
Franz Schubert
Die Forelle, D. 550
Franz Schubert
Liederkreis, Op. 39
Robert Schumann
Ständchen
Judith Weir
Solitary Hotel
Samuel Barber
Crabbed Age and Youth
Hubert Parry
Schubert: Ave Maria
Franz Schubert
À Chloris
Reynaldo Hahn
Fêtes galantes
Reynaldo Hahn
Fêtes galantes Vol.1 L86
Claude Debussy
Spanisches Lied from 6 Songs, Op.6
Johannes Brahms
Vorüber from 8 Songs, Op.58
Johannes Brahms
Nachtigallen schwingen from 6 Songs, Op.6
Johannes Brahms
Das Mädchen spricht from 5 Songs, Op.107
Johannes Brahms
6 Songs, Op.7
Johannes Brahms
5 mélodies de Venise, Op.58
Gabriel Fauré
6 Songs Op.48
Edvard Grieg
Fish / Bird (Natural History)
Judith Weir
The Shepherd on the Rock, D 965
Franz Schubert
Fétes Galantes I (En sourdine; Fantoche; Clair de lune)
Claude Debussy
Il re pastore, K.208: Act 1 Scene 1, Aria. "Alla Selva, al prato, al fonte"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ständchen
Franz Schubert
Clair de Lune
Gabriel Fauré
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 3 - The Stranger
Judith Weir
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 2 - The Disappearance
Judith Weir
The Vanishing Bridegroom: Part 1 - The Inheritance
Judith Weir
Avant le cinéma
Francis Poulenc
The roving Dingle boy
Trad.
Natural History
Judith Weir
Vilja
Franz Lehár
Vissi D'Arte
Giacomo Puccini
Children's Songs Nos 1-6
Muriel Herbert
Morgen, Op. 27 No. 4 (arr. voice, clarinet & piano)
Richard Strauss
The Gartan Mother's Lullaby / The Roving Dingle Boy
Herbert Hughes
The Last Rose of Summer
Benjamin Britten
Trad. arr. Moeran - The Lost Lover
Traditional, Iain Burnside, Ernest John Moeran & Ailish Tynan
Apres un reve; Clair de lune
Gabriel Fauré
Fairest of stars for soprano and orchestra
Grace Williams
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D.965
Franz Schubert
Cinq Melodies 'de Venise', Op. 58 - No. 1. Mandoline
Gabriel Fauré
Pensee d'Automne
Jules Massenet
