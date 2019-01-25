Kathryn Joseph
Kathryn Joseph Performances & Interviews
Kathryn Joseph - Weight
2019-01-17T15:41:07.000Z
Kathryn Joseph performs live for The Quay Sessions
Kathryn Joseph - Weight
Kathryn Joseph - Weight
2019-01-17T12:51:00.000Z
Kathryn Joseph performs her new single live on The Quay Sessions
Kathryn Joseph - Weight
Kathryn Joseph Interview
2019-01-08T12:34:00.000Z
Kathryn Joseph talks about music that's inspired her creatively and emotionally.
Kathryn Joseph Interview
On The Record - Kathryn Joseph - The Bird
2018-08-10T23:01:00.000Z
Nicola chats to Kathryn Joseph about the inspiration and recording of her song "The Bird"
On The Record - Kathryn Joseph - The Bird
Kathryn Joseph | The Blood
2016-12-07T15:26:00.000Z
Kathryn Joseph performs The Blood for The Janice Forsyth Show
Kathryn Joseph | The Blood
Kathryn Joseph | The Coming
2016-12-07T14:55:00.000Z
Kathryn Joseph performs The Coming for The Janice Forsyth Show
Kathryn Joseph | The Coming
Kathryn Joseph - Extended Highlights (The Quay Sessions)
2016-08-09T14:43:40.000Z
Kathryn Joseph performs live for The Quay Sessions
Kathryn Joseph - Extended Highlights (The Quay Sessions)
Kathryn Joseph - The Weary (The Quay Sessions)
2016-06-20T10:31:52.000Z
Kathryn Joseph performs live on The Quay Sessions
Kathryn Joseph - The Weary (The Quay Sessions)
Kathryn Joseph - The Mountain (The Quay Sessions)
2016-06-17T13:14:21.000Z
Kathryn Joseph performs live for The Quay Sessions
Kathryn Joseph - The Mountain (The Quay Sessions)
Kathryn Joseph Tracks
Weight
Weight
Weight
Cold
Cold
Cold
Cracks In The Mirror (The Quay Sessions, 17th January 2019)
Cracks In The Mirror (The Quay Sessions, 17th January 2019)
^^ (The Quay Sessions, 17th January 2019)
^^ (The Quay Sessions, 17th January 2019)
Mountain (The Quay Sessions, 17th January 2019)
Mountain (The Quay Sessions, 17th January 2019)
Mouths Full Of Blood (The Quay Sessions, 17th January 2019)
Mouths Full Of Blood (The Quay Sessions, 17th January 2019)
Tell My Lover (The Quay Sessions, 17th January 2019)
Tell My Lover (The Quay Sessions, 17th January 2019)
And You Survived (The Quay Sessions, 17th January 2019)
And You Survived (The Quay Sessions, 17th January 2019)
From When I Wake The Want Is (The Quay Sessions, 17th January 2019)
From When I Wake The Want Is (The Quay Sessions, 17th January 2019)
From When I Wake The Want Is
From When I Wake The Want Is
From When I Wake The Want Is
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Tell My Lover (6 Music session 140818)
Tell My Lover (6 Music session 140818)
Tell My Lover (6 Music session 140818)
Land O The Leal
Land O The Leal
Land O The Leal
Playlists featuring Kathryn Joseph
Upcoming Events
17
Feb
2019
Kathryn Joseph
The Trades Club, Bradford, UK
18
Feb
2019
Kathryn Joseph
The Junction, Cambridge, UK
19
Feb
2019
Kathryn Joseph, SHHE and AJIMAL
Union Chapel, London, UK
20
Feb
2019
Kathryn Joseph
South Street Arts Centre, Reading, UK
21
Feb
2019
Kathryn Joseph
Unitarian Church, Brighton, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Kathryn Joseph
BBC Pacific Quay
2015-02-23T11:46:14
23
Feb
2015
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Kathryn Joseph
BBC Pacific Quay
